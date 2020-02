Two women from Belfast have made history, becoming the first same-sex couple to tie the knot in Northern Ireland.

The UK government recently lifted a ban on gay marriage in the region.

Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards were booked to have a civil partnership - but their plans changed when the legislation was passed.

They've told reporters it's a hugely significant day, after getting hitched in County Antrim.

Stock image: Shutterstock.