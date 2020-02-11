K Drive

Two Prisoners In The UK Being Tested For Coronavirus.

: 02/11/2020 - 17:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two prisoners in the UK are being tested for coronavirus.

The men are inmates at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire, and are being kept in isolation in their cells.

Access is being restricted to one wing where the pair are.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has decided to call this strain Covid-19.

