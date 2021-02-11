The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: No Clarity Yet On Leaving Cert. Student Return To School.

: 11/02/2021 - 09:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
blackboard_abc_books_maths_pixabay.jpeg

It’s still unclear when Leaving Cert students will return to the classroom.

The Teachers Union of Ireland says they'd like to see them back on the 22nd of February.

But Anne Piggott from the ASTI says that’s unrealistic and feels March is more feasible.

newstalk083878.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image:Pixabay
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!