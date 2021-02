The phased reopening of schools begins today with the return of special schools.

Around 4 thousand students with special educational needs will be back in the classroom for the first time since Christmas, with students attending on alternate days.

Meanwhile, special classes in mainstream secondary and primary schools look set to reopen on February 22nd.

Lorraine Dempsey from Inclusion Ireland says the way special schools are reopening today isn’t ideal.

