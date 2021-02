An airline is warning that there may not be flights out of Ireland due to the increased penalties facing passengers.

Cityjet is reacting to plans to increase fines for non-essential travel abroad from 500 to 2,000 euro per person.

It comes as more than 5,000 Irish residents arriving at Dublin Airport last week were returning from holidays.

Founder and Chair of Cityjet, Pat Byrne, says lockdowns are causing a lot of damage:

