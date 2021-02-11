Listen: Green TD Says Voting For CETA Deal Will Be A Difficult Thing To Do.

The Eleven To Two Show

Voting for a controversial EU-Canada trade deal will be a 'difficult thing to do', according to a Green Party TD.

The CETA deal, which threatens a split in the party, is to be referred to an Oireachtas Committee for scrutiny.

The contentious issues include the possibility of Canadian firms being able to sue the state if regulations prevent them from trading, with some Green deputies against the deal.

However one of those TDs, Patrick Costello, believes the referral to a Committee is a welcome development:

