The government should review the decision not to give the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to over 70s, according to Age Action.

It's after the World Health Organisation said it should be used for everyone over 18.

Ireland and some other counties have chosen not to use it in older age-groups, due to a lack of data.

But Paddy Connolly from Age Action says that should now be re-considered.

Stock image: Pexels