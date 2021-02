Kildare's Shop Front Grant Scheme is scheduled to re-open next month.

The programme offers funds, on application, of up to €5,000, for up-grading of business facades in town centres across the county.

Fianna Fáil Cllr., Paul Ward, says its good news for urban firms in Kildare

Cllr. Ward joined Clem Ryan on this morning's programme to discuss all of his motions before the February meeting of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District

Stock image: Pexels