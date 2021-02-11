Listen: Minister To Sign Advanced Tender Stage Documentation For €35M Athy Road This Week.

Another hurdle in the delivery of the €35 million Athy Southern Distributor Road has been cleared.

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, has will sign the advanced tender stage documentation for the Athy route this week.

The contract, for the main section of the €30 million works, was submitted for assessment by Kildare County Council.

All capital projects such as this are subject to review and approval by the relevant department at various stages.

The road was first proposed in the 1970s as a way in which to funnel chronic congestion out of Athy town centre.

Preparatory works on the route are already well advanced.

Clem Ryan was joined on this morning's edition of Kildare Today by Labour Senator, Athy's Mark Wall, and Junior Agriculture Minister, Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon.

Image; Athy SDR/Kildare County Council