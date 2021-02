The Health Service Executive has selected a mass Covid 19 vaccination centre in Kildare.

It will be based at the Monread Community Centre, on Maudlins Avenue in Naas.

Vaccinations are to begin there on Monday, and will operate on weekdays, between 9am and 5pm.

Ind Cllr. Seamie Moore:

Cllr. Moore joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today, and also discussed his motions before the February meeting of the Naas Municipal District.

Stock image; Pexels