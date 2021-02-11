K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Efforts Underway to Allow Cities & Towns to Host Entertainment Events This Summer.

: 11/02/2021 - 12:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
festival_outdoor_fans_summer_by_wendy_wei_on_pexels.jpeg

Efforts are underway to allow cities and towns hold some sort of music and entertainment events this summer.

Local authorities are being urged to apply for funding to upgrade public spaces for concerts and cultural events.

Stephanie Rohan reports.

13culture.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image by Wendy Wei on Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!