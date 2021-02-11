K Drive

Listen: Tánasite Says There Is Not Covid Strategy That Can Avoid Rolling Or Snap Lockdowns.

: 11/02/2021 - 12:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Tánaiste has warned there's no COVID strategy that can avoid rolling or snap lockdowns.

It comes as Level 5 restrictions are set to be extended until at least Easter.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

