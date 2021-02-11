K Drive

Sallins Road Safety Action Group Welcomes €460,000 Allocation For The Village.

11/02/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Sallins Road Safety Action Group is welcoming the allocation of €460,000 to traffic measures and a cycle scheme in the village.

Its part of a €7.7 million allocation to walking and cycling infrastructure in Kildare by the National Transport Authority.

18 projects in Kildare are being funded.

Sallins Road Safety Action Group Chairperson, Bernie Johnston says "While today’s news sounds fantastic for the residents of Sallins village and our surrounds, as well as for those who travel through the village, we are really looking forward to seeing exactly what will be proposed in terms of tangible and effective road safety measures in the village.”

 

 

