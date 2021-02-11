Majority Of Online Shoppers In Ireland Believe Better Prices To Be Found On International Sites.

65 percent of online shoppers in Ireland believe better prices can be found on international websites.

A survey of 1,000 shoppers conducted by PayPal found that UK retailers were the most popular among Irish consumers on the international market.

43 percent shopped on European online stores while 38 percent reported purchasing from Chinese sites.

Respondents said faster delivery times and supporting local businesses were the main reason they'd consider purchasing from an Irish website.

