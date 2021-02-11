K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Majority Of Online Shoppers In Ireland Believe Better Prices To Be Found On International Sites.

: 11/02/2021 - 16:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
online_shopping_keyboard_shopping_trolley_image_pixabay.jpg

65 percent of online shoppers in Ireland believe better prices can be found on international websites.

A survey of 1,000 shoppers conducted by PayPal found that UK retailers were the most popular among Irish consumers on the international market.

43 percent shopped on European online stores while 38 percent reported purchasing from Chinese sites.

Respondents said faster delivery times and supporting local businesses were the main reason they'd consider purchasing from an Irish website.

 

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!