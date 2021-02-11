Kildare TD: GP's Alleged Refusal To Administer Covid 19 Vaccine Concerning.

A Kildare North TD has asked the Minister for Health and HSE to clarify the operational position of GPs in vaccination.

It follows an allegation that a GP in Kildare is refusing to administer Covid 19 vaccines.

Sinn Fein TD Réada Cronin has expressed her concern at media reports and adds that GP is s"further reported as not sending people for Covid-19 testing. "

She says "I will be asking the Minister for Health and the HSE to clarify the operational position of GPs in vaccination." and add "In my opinion, a refusal by any doctor either to refer people for testing for a pandemic disease or to administer vaccines to counter it, poses a threat to public health and must be addressed by the HSE and the Department of Health.

File image: Reáda Cronin