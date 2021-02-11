K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare TD: GP's Alleged Refusal To Administer Covid 19 Vaccine Concerning.

: 11/02/2021 - 16:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
reada_cronin_candidate_image.jpg

A Kildare North TD has asked the Minister for Health and HSE to clarify the operational position of GPs in vaccination.

It follows an allegation that a GP in Kildare is refusing to administer Covid 19 vaccines.

Sinn Fein TD Réada Cronin has expressed her concern at media reports and adds that GP is s"further reported as not sending people for Covid-19 testing.  "

She says "I will be asking the Minister for Health and the HSE to clarify the operational position of GPs in vaccination." and add  "In my opinion, a refusal by any doctor either to refer people for testing for a pandemic disease or to administer vaccines to counter it, poses a threat to public health and must be addressed by the HSE and the Department of Health.

 

File image: Reáda Cronin

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!