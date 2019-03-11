K Drive

Listen: Micheál Ryan's Mother Says He Son Embraced Life With Passion.

03/11/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The mother of Micheál Ryan says her son embraced life with a passion.

The Irish engineer was among 157 people who died when the Boeing 737 Max 8 came down just after take-off.

Investigators have recovered the flight recorders from the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed yesterday killing everyone on board.

Books of Condolence have opened in Co. Clare for the 39 year old father of two who worked with the UN's World Food Programme.

Micheál's mother Christine Ryan told Clare FM he was an amazing person;

World Food Programme/Facebook.

