In the UK, a Birmingham City fan has been jailed for 14 weeks for assaulting Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

27-year-old Paul Mitchell was arrested after running onto the pitch at St Andrew's and punching the player yesterday.

He's also been banned from going to games for 10 years.

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett has been at Birmingham Magistrates' Court - where the prosecution said the midfielder was shaken by what happened.