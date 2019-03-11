Listen: May Expected To Travel To Strasbourg Tonight For Brexit Talks.

The British Prime Minister is expected to travel to Strasbourg tonight to try to get last minute concessions on Brexit.

The UK is due to leave the EU in over 2 weeks time, with no sign of an agreement between both parties.

It comes ahead of a vote in the House of Commons tomorrow on the Withdrawal Agreement.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney says he still believes a no-deal Brexit is 'unlikely':

An additional 400 customs officers will be in place by the end of the month to help Ireland prepare for Brexit.

The Finance Minister confirmed the recruitment process is on track to have everyone in place once Britain exits the EU.

Paschal Donohoe says the government has made detailed plans for all possible scenarios.

And he said Revenue is ready to deal with the extra workload for Customs Officers