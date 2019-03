Sinn Féin has demanded assurances that the highest possible fire safety standards are being applied in new buildings.

Its after the Sunday Business Post discovered safety conditions imposed by fire officers were being overturned in a majority of cases.

Over the last three years, 75 per cent of orders to add sprinklers, fire alarms, and other fire safety measures were overruled by An Bord Pleanála.

Sinn Féin's spokesman on Housing Eoin Ó Broin said minister Eoghan Murphy has to respond: