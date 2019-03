Damaging winds of up to 130 km/h are set to hit Northwestern counties from noon tomorrow as Storm Gareth approaches Ireland.

A status orange wind warning is set to come in to effect for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from noon tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will remain under a yellow warning with winds reaching between 90 and 110 km/h.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says the strong gusts will last right through to Wednesday morning: