There's been a 20 percent rise in the number of girls getting the HPV vaccine in the last two years.

The HSE has confirmed that 7 in 10 girls are now getting the vaccine - which protects against cervical cancer.

Health Minister Simon Harris says lives will be saved as a result.

HPV campaigner Laura Brennan wants to see uptake rates continue to grow in the years to come:

File image: RollingNews