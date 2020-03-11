K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Changes Will Come In To Effect In Kildare Garda Division In June.

: 03/11/2020 - 13:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_lamp_standard_3.jpg

The next phases of Garda reforms have been announced by the Garda Commissioner.

The Garda Operating Model will see more front line Gardai and a stronger focus on community policing.

The reforms will take place in each of the 19 Divisions this year., and will come in to being in Kildare in June.

They will increase in size and will be operationally autonomous.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says the changes will deliver a more responsive, more efficient and better service to local communities.

The Policing Authority has welcomed today’s announcement.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!