Changes Will Come In To Effect In Kildare Garda Division In June.

The next phases of Garda reforms have been announced by the Garda Commissioner.

The Garda Operating Model will see more front line Gardai and a stronger focus on community policing.

The reforms will take place in each of the 19 Divisions this year., and will come in to being in Kildare in June.

They will increase in size and will be operationally autonomous.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says the changes will deliver a more responsive, more efficient and better service to local communities.

The Policing Authority has welcomed today’s announcement.