A review in the UK says there may have been a miscarriage of justice following the conviction of a man over the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.

Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted in 2001 and jailed for life over the downing of Pan Am flight 103.

Today's decision by the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission paves the way for a new posthumous appeal.

Al-Megrahi died in 2012 after being released on compassionate grounds.



