Lyra McKee's Mother Has Died, Week's Before The First Anniversary Of Her Daughter's Death.

The Tanaiste has paid tribute to the mother of journalist Lyra McKee who passed away yesterday, just weeks before the first anniversary of her daughter's death.

Simon Coveney is also asking anyone with information on Lyra's murder to cooperate with the PSNI investigation.

The 29 year old journalist was shot dead by the New IRA in the Creggan area of Derry last April.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney says Joan's family were her world, but that was turned upside down with the brutal murder of Lyra last year.