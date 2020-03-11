K Drive

Two More Cases Of Covid 19 Confirmed In Northern Ireland.

: 03/11/2020 - 15:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total on the island to 52.

Both of those who've tested positive are associated with a previously reported case.

Meanwhile, nursing homes here are being told to follow the advice of public health experts when it comes to implementing visiting restrictions.

The Department of Health says they're not necessary yet and may impact the well-being of residents.

Alone CEO Sean Moynihan says nursing homes should wait until specific advice is issued.

