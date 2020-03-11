Two Men Arrested & €31,000 Seized In Motorway Checkpoint.

Gardai in Cork have arrested two men and seized 31 thousand euro worth of cash following a checkpoint on the M8 motorway.

8,500 euro of suspected cocaine was also recovered when the searches were carried out yesterday afternoon at Strawhill in Fermoy.

The cash was found hidden in a car just after half one.

Its occupants were brought to Fermoy Garda Station but were not arrested.

Following a separate search, two men in their 20s and 50s were detained after their car was found with around 8,500 worth of cocaine inside.