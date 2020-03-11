K Drive

British Chancellor: Covid 19 Will Have "Significant Impact" On UK Economy.

The British Chancellor says coronavirus will have a "significant impact" on the UK economy, but Rishi Sunak insists it will be temporary.

His budget's focused on supporting businesses hit by the outbreak.

There are cash grants for smaller firms, who'll also see business rates abolished, and the government will cover the cost of sick pay.

The NHS and other public services are getting 5 billion pounds to help them cope.

The chancellor also confirmed a number of other policies, including scrapping the so-called "tampon tax".

 

Stock image: Pixabay

