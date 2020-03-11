The Night Shift

A Female Patient In The East Of Ireland Has Died Of Covid 19.

03/11/2020
Ciara Plunkett
The first death linked to coronavirus in Ireland has been confirmed.

The woman who contracted the virus died in a hospital in the east of the country.

Kacey O'Riordan reports

