Coughlanstown Road, Closed In 2016, To Re-Open This Month.

The Coughlanstown Road in Ballymore Eustace, shut in 2016 following the collapse of an embankment, is to re-open this month.

A burst water main resulted in serious subsidence of the road foundation and adjacent river bank which forced the closure.

Works to repair the road have been underway for the last six months.



Fine Gael TD for Kildare South and Chairman of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party, Martin Heydon and Councillor Evie Sammon say the route will officially re-open on Friday 20th of March.