The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Coughlanstown Road, Closed In 2016, To Re-Open This Month.

: 03/11/2020 - 17:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
road_closed_sign.png

The Coughlanstown Road in Ballymore Eustace, shut in 2016 following the collapse of an embankment, is to re-open this month.

A burst water main resulted in serious subsidence of the road foundation and adjacent river bank which forced the closure.

Works to repair the road have been underway for the last six months.
 
Fine Gael TD for Kildare South and Chairman of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party, Martin Heydon and Councillor Evie Sammon say the route will  officially re-open on Friday 20th of March.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!