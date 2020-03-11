The Night Shift

Bishops: Scheduled Confirmations Will Proceed; But Could Be Postponed.

: 03/11/2020 - 17:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Confirmations scheduled to take place over the coming weeks will continue for now, but may be postponed at short notice according to the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference at Maynooth.

The group is advising that anyone with underlying health conditions or considered vulnerable from a health perspective should not attend.

Meanwhile, people attending mass are being advised not to shake hands when offering the Sign of Peace while Communion should only be received in the hand.

Priests are also being asked to provide an alternative to the practice of passing collection baskets through the church.

