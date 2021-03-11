The Eleven To Two Show

13 People Admitted To Naas General For Treatment For Covid 19.

: 11/03/2021 - 09:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse110321.png

13 people were being treated for confirmed Covid-19 in Naas General Hospital last night, static on the previous reporting period.

That's according to the latest HSE up-date, as at 8pm last night.

5 patients had also been admitted to the Kildare facility with suspected cases of the virus, an decrease from 7.

There were 9 vacant general care beds, a decrease from 14 on the previous reporting period.

There was 1 vacant ICU bed.

10,033 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began in February 2020.

