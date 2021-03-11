Listen: Up-Grade Works To Begin At 2 Kildare Train Stations This Year.

Two Kildare train station lifts are to be replace this year, as part of a nationwide programme.

The €5.8 million scheme is being funded by the National Transport Authority and managed by Iarnród Éireann.

Works will take place at 22 stations, including at Louisa Bridge, Leixlip, at Monasterevin.

The project in Leixlip is due to get underway in Q3 or Q4, and in Monasterevin, between October and December.

Barry Kenny is Corporate Communications Manager at Irish Rail.

He joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

File image: Train at Newbridge Train Station/RollingNews