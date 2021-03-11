Listen: Alone Calls On Govt. To Create Long-Term Re-Emergence Plan For Older People.

Alone is calling for the creation of a long-term re-emergence programme for older people and those within socially and medically vulnerable groups

The organisation, which supports older people, says Government has omitted older people from announcements on easing of Covid 19 restrictions.

Alone's volunteer contact service has, since the beginning of the pandemic, made 110,141 phone calls to older people to help them maintain social connection.

Sean Moynihan, CEO of Alone, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

