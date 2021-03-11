The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Alone Calls On Govt. To Create Long-Term Re-Emergence Plan For Older People.

: 11/03/2021 - 10:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
alone_logo.jpg

Alone is calling for the creation of a long-term re-emergence programme for older people and those within socially and medically vulnerable groups

The organisation, which supports older people, says Government has omitted older people from announcements on easing of Covid 19 restrictions.

Alone's volunteer contact service has, since the beginning of the pandemic, made  110,141 phone calls to older people to help them maintain social connection.

Sean Moynihan, CEO of Alone, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

thursseanmoynihan.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Sean Moynihan joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

sean_moynihan.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Alone logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!