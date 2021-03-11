Listen: Alcohol Consumption In Ireland Fell By 6% Last Year, Depite Lengthy On-Sales Closures.

Alcohol consumption in Ireland fell by just 6% in 2020, despite the fact that clubs, restaurants and bars were closed for around 40 weeks.

That's according to data from Revenue, suggests that alcohol consumption was 10.06 litres per capita in down, from 10.78 litres consumed in 2019.

Whist the amount of excise paid on alcohol fell by just 2.4% last year.

Eunan McKinney is Alcohol Action Ireland's Head of Communication and Advocacy.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says AAI would have expected a much steeper drop in consumption.

Eunan McKinney joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programe.

Stock image: Shutterstock