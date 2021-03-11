Kfm's Know Your County: Take A Virtual History Tour Through Athy

Kfm's Know Your County Kildare: Take a Virtual History Walk Through Your Town/Village has continued today with a guided tour of Athy

Kfm’s Kildare Today programme has engaged 20 local history experts from towns and villages across Kildare for this innovative feature, which will be of 15 minutes duration each Tuesday and Thursday for 12 weeks

Each historian will conduct a virtual “History Walk” of their area, “pausing” at various landmarks and offering listeners a brief outline history of each landmark feature.

Today's tour of Athy has been designed and guided by historian, Frank Taaffe

On Tuesday's edition of Kildare Today, historian Brendan Cullen, will bring listeners on a virtual tour of Clane

Image: Kildare County Council