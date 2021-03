A learner driver in Kildare has been arrested, and charged with dangerous driving.

The motorist was detected by Naas Roads Policing Unit driving at 197km/h on the M4 in the county, where the limit is 120km/h.

Gardai say the motorist was accompanied by a qualified driver "who was also negligent on this occasion."

The motorist was detained and charged.

Gardai say a court appearance is to follow.

Image: An Garda Siochana