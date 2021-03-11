Listen: UK Police Say Investigation Into Missing Woman, Sarah Everard, Is Fast-Moving.

In the UK, the Metropolitan Police say the arrest of a serving officer, on suspicion of murdering Sarah Everard, has "sent shockwaves and anger" through the public and the force.

Ms. Everard went missing last Wednesday evening, March 3rd.

The 33 year-old was last seen on door-bell CCTV footage, south of the Brixton area, of London.

She had left her friend's house on Leathwaite Road, Clapham, southwest London, at approximately 9pm.

The walk from her friend’s house to her home in Brixton, would approximately take 50 minutes.

Last night, human remains were found in woodland in Kent.

Commissioner Cressida Dick, says their investigation is "large, very fast moving" and "extremely determined":