Listen: Naas MD Councillor Says Sallins Is Being Left Behind.

A Naas Municipal District councillor says Sallins is being left behind, including by Kildare County Council.

The former village now has a population of over 6,000 people.

Cllr. Bill Clear has proposed re-vamping of the area in front of the old post office as a public realm square.

This would mean installing trees and seating, making the space of greater use to locals.

Cllr. Clear says local community groups also need support.

Cllr. Clear joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme, on many of his motions before the March meeting of the Naas Municipal District.

Image: Sallins Harbour area, Kildare County Council Sallins LAP 2016 to 2022