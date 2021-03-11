The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Naas MD Councillor Says Sallins Is Being Left Behind.

: 11/03/2021 - 11:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sallins_harbour_area_via_kildare_county_council_sallins_lap_2016_to_2022.png

A Naas Municipal District councillor says Sallins is being left behind, including by Kildare County Council.

The former village now has a population of over 6,000 people.

Cllr. Bill Clear has proposed re-vamping of the area in front of the old post office as a public realm square.

This would mean installing trees and seating, making the space of greater use to locals.

Cllr. Clear says local community groups also need support.

thursbilllunch.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Cllr. Clear joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme, on many of his motions before the March meeting of the Naas Municipal District.

cllr_bill_clear.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image: Sallins Harbour area, Kildare County Council Sallins LAP 2016 to 2022

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!