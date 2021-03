Kildare Gardai say they've detected a "large number of motorists" speeding during an operation in Athgarvan.

It was mounted on road which houses a creche, a montessori school, and leads to Athgarvan National School.

Gardai say the limite there is 50km/h.

Every motorist detected speeding there will be issued with an €80 fine and 3 penalty points.

Image: Kildare Garda Division/Facebook.