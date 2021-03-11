British Government Revises Timetable For Introduction Of Border Checks.

The British Government has revised its timetable for the introduction of border checks, on the import of some goods, from the EU.

A number of measures will be introduced in October, with other checks starting in January, and March 2022.

It's the second time the introduction of the checks have been delayed.

Cabinet Office Minister, Michael Gove, says the disruption caused by the pandemic has been deeper & lasted longer than anticipated.

He insists Ministers listened to businesses who had called for more time, to prepare for the new arrangements.

Image: Pixabay