K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

British Government Revises Timetable For Introduction Of Border Checks.

: 11/03/2021 - 16:28
Author: Ciara Noble
brexit_feet_image_pixabay.jpg

The British Government has revised its timetable for the introduction of border checks, on the import of some goods, from the EU.

A number of measures will be introduced in October, with other checks starting in January, and March 2022.

It's the second time the introduction of the checks have been delayed.

Cabinet Office Minister, Michael Gove, says the disruption caused by the pandemic has been deeper & lasted longer than anticipated.

He insists Ministers listened to businesses who had called for more time, to prepare for the new arrangements.

 

Image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!