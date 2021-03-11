Listen: Justice Minister, Helen McEntee, Will Take 6 Months Maternity Leave.

The government has confirmed Justice Minister Helen McEntee will be able to take six months of maternity leave.

A number of Ministers will split up her responsibilities while she takes time to have her first child.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

Helen McEntee is the first Minister to become pregnant while in office, which means there was no precedent and a number of constitutional headaches presented themselves.

The solution arrived at is that Minister McEntee will remain a member of the government without a portfolio for the 6 months she takes off from April 30th.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will take the title of Justice Minister during that time - taking over political responsibility for the Department and issues relating to security and policing.

Super Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton will also be assigned to the Department of Justice to look after the courts and criminal justice aspects of the brief.

While existing Junior Minister in Justice James Browne will take over more responsibility relating to civil justice and immigration.

It's hoped spreading the workload won't overload Minister Humphreys, who will also be remaining Minister for Social Protection and Rural Affairs.

Both Minister McEntee and the Taoiseach noted today that this rigmarole shouldn't be necessary, saying the lack of maternity leave for politicians is a big barrier for women choosing it as a career path.

File image: Helen McEntee/RollingNews