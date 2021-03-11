Listen: 35 Yr. Old Man Jailed For Life For Murdering His Mother.

A 35-year-old Polish man, who was initially deemed unfit to stand trial, has admitted murdering his mother and was today handed a mandatory life sentence.

Tomasz Piotrowski, of Cherrybrook, Ardee, Co Louth, was arrested a few hours after her body was found at her home two years ago.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find distressing:

Some Stanley knives and an axe were found next to Elzbieta Piotrowski’s body when gardaí entered her home on January 8th 2019. The 57yo had been decapitated.

Her then 33yo son, Tomasz, was arrested a few hours later.

He was assessed by experts at the Central Mental Hospital and later eemed unfit for trial.

However, last November, he told another psychiatrist that he had lied about his state of mind at the time of the killing in order to get a lighter sentence.

With vastly differing medical views, Mr Justice Michael White was left to decide whether he was in fact fit to stand trial.

Last week, he decided that he could stand trial.

In the end, a jury wasn’t needed. The now 35yo pleaded guilty to his mother’s murder when he was arraigned today.

All that was left for Mr J White to do then was hand down the mandatory life sentence.



File image: RollingNews