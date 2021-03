The HSE says confidence in AstraZeneca has been rocked - and doesn't know how many doses of its Covid vaccine will arrive here next week.

The company has changed the delivery schedule a number of times, leading to vaccination targets being missed.

The HSE's plan for next week is to administer between 75 and 85 thousand doses.

But CEO Paul Reid admits AstraZeneca still hasn't clarified how many jabs will arrive in the country:

File image: Paul Reid/RollingNews