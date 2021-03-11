Listen: 592 New Covid Cases & 10 Additional Deaths Reported This Evening.

Another 10 people have died with Covid-19, and there are 592 new cases.
253 of the cases are in Dublin, with 52 in Kildare, 35 in Donegal, 33 in Meath, 28 in Galway, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across all other counties.
The death toll has now passed 4,500, exactly one year after the first death was reported.
The reproduction number has risen slightly over the past week, to between 0.6 and 1.
Professor Philip Nolan, is President of Maynooth University and chair of NPHET's modelling group.
He says the decline in cases has slowed down.
*File image: Philip Nolan/RollingNews
As of March 8th, 536,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 382,528 people have received their first dose
- 154,089 people have received their second dose
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 10 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases**
(to midnight 10Mar2021)
|
5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 10Mar2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(to 10Mar2021)
|
Ireland
|
592
|
499
|
162.1
|
7721
|
Longford
|
21
|
11
|
440.4
|
180
|
Offaly
|
21
|
22
|
347.6
|
271
|
Dublin
|
253
|
207
|
242.7
|
3270
|
Meath
|
33
|
29
|
214.8
|
419
|
Louth
|
9
|
14
|
202.5
|
261
|
Westmeath
|
<5
|
6
|
196
|
174
|
Limerick
|
20
|
25
|
188.3
|
367
|
Kildare
|
52
|
33
|
185.6
|
413
|
Donegal
|
35
|
19
|
158.9
|
253
|
Carlow
|
5
|
6
|
142.3
|
81
|
Mayo
|
<5
|
10
|
139.5
|
182
|
Galway
|
28
|
19
|
136.4
|
352
|
Laois
|
8
|
5
|
133.4
|
113
|
Tipperary
|
6
|
13
|
124.7
|
199
|
Monaghan
|
<5
|
4
|
107.5
|
66
|
Roscommon
|
11
|
4
|
105.4
|
68
|
Waterford
|
13
|
10
|
97.3
|
113
|
Wicklow
|
14
|
12
|
94.8
|
135
|
Clare
|
<5
|
4
|
94.3
|
112
|
Cavan
|
6
|
3
|
85.3
|
65
|
Sligo
|
8
|
5
|
82.4
|
54
|
Wexford
|
8
|
8
|
74.8
|
112
|
Kerry
|
5
|
6
|
61.6
|
91
|
Cork
|
20
|
19
|
56
|
304
|
Kilkenny
|
<5
|
3
|
52.4
|
52
|
Leitrim
|
<5
|
1
|
43.7
|
14
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 74.6
- 5-day moving average 499