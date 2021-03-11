Listen: 592 New Covid Cases & 10 Additional Deaths Reported This Evening.

Another 10 people have died with Covid-19, and there are 592 new cases.

253 of the cases are in Dublin, with 52 in Kildare, 35 in Donegal, 33 in Meath, 28 in Galway, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across all other counties.

The death toll has now passed 4,500, exactly one year after the first death was reported.

The reproduction number has risen slightly over the past week, to between 0.6 and 1.

Professor Philip Nolan, is President of Maynooth University and chair of NPHET's modelling group.

He says the decline in cases has slowed down.

*File image: Philip Nolan/RollingNews

As of March 8th, 536,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

382,528 people have received their first dose

154,089 people have received their second dose

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 10 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 10Mar2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 10Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 10Mar2021) Ireland 592 499 162.1 7721 Longford 21 11 440.4 180 Offaly 21 22 347.6 271 Dublin 253 207 242.7 3270 Meath 33 29 214.8 419 Louth 9 14 202.5 261 Westmeath <5 6 196 174 Limerick 20 25 188.3 367 Kildare 52 33 185.6 413 Donegal 35 19 158.9 253 Carlow 5 6 142.3 81 Mayo <5 10 139.5 182 Galway 28 19 136.4 352 Laois 8 5 133.4 113 Tipperary 6 13 124.7 199 Monaghan <5 4 107.5 66 Roscommon 11 4 105.4 68 Waterford 13 10 97.3 113 Wicklow 14 12 94.8 135 Clare <5 4 94.3 112 Cavan 6 3 85.3 65 Sligo 8 5 82.4 54 Wexford 8 8 74.8 112 Kerry 5 6 61.6 91 Cork 20 19 56 304 Kilkenny <5 3 52.4 52 Leitrim <5 1 43.7 14

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.