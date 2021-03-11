Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 592 New Covid Cases & 10 Additional Deaths Reported This Evening.

: 11/03/2021 - 20:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
philip_nolan_covid_briefing_23_09_20_rollingnews.jpg

Another 10 people have died with Covid-19, and there are 592 new cases.

253 of the cases are in Dublin, with 52 in Kildare, 35 in Donegal, 33 in Meath, 28 in Galway, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across all other counties.

The death toll has now passed 4,500, exactly one year after the first death was reported.

The reproduction number has risen slightly over the past week, to between 0.6 and 1.

Professor Philip Nolan, is President of Maynooth University and chair of NPHET's modelling group.

He says the decline in cases has slowed down.

newstalk1845247.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

*File image: Philip Nolan/RollingNews

As of March 8th, 536,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 382,528 people have received their first dose
  • 154,089  people have received their second dose

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 10 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases**

(to midnight 10Mar2021)

5-Day Moving Average of New Cases

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 10Mar2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 10Mar2021)

Ireland

592

499

162.1

7721

Longford

21

11

440.4

180

Offaly

21

22

347.6

271

Dublin

253

207

242.7

3270

Meath

33

29

214.8

419

Louth

9

14

202.5

261

Westmeath

<5

6

196

174

Limerick

20

25

188.3

367

Kildare

52

33

185.6

413

Donegal

35

19

158.9

253

Carlow

5

6

142.3

81

Mayo

<5

10

139.5

182

Galway

28

19

136.4

352

Laois

8

5

133.4

113

Tipperary

6

13

124.7

199

Monaghan

<5

4

107.5

66

Roscommon

11

4

105.4

68

Waterford

13

10

97.3

113

Wicklow

14

12

94.8

135

Clare

<5

4

94.3

112

Cavan

6

3

85.3

65

Sligo

8

5

82.4

54

Wexford

8

8

74.8

112

Kerry

5

6

61.6

91

Cork

20

19

56

304

Kilkenny

<5

3

52.4

52

Leitrim

<5

1

43.7

14

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7-day incidence 74.6
  • 5-day moving average 499

 

 

