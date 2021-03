Kildare Gardai have impounded a car detected speeding in Celbridge.

Naas Roads Policing Unit clocked the car at 73km/h in a 50km/h zone.

The motorist was found to be uninsured.

Gardai say they were operating as a delivery driver whilst in receipt of Covid 19 payments.

The vehicle was seized, and fines and penalty points issued for speeding.

Gardai say the driver now faces a court appearance.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana.