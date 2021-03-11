Davy Stockbrokers Is Being Offered For Sale, In The Wake Of The Bond Scandal.

Davy Stockbrokers is being offered up for sale in the wake of the bond sale scandal.

In a statement issued tonight, the company says investment bank Rosthchild and Co will handle the sale.

A Central Bank probe found there had been breaches of market rules when 16 staff clubbed together to buy a client's bond, instead of offering it for sale on the open market.

The firm's chief executive quit last weekend -- and it lost its status as a primary dealer in Irish government bonds on Monday.

None of those involved in the 2014 deal are still employed by the firm -- but some still have a significant shareholding.

Image: Davy Stockbrokers 08 03 21 RollingNew