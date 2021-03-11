A Pedestrian Has Been Killed In A Hit & Run In Co. Mayo.

A man's been knocked down and killed in a hit and run in County Mayo.

The pedestrian in his 40s was hit by a car in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar just before midnight yesterday.

He was treated at the scene before being brought to Mayo University Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

A post mortem has been completed and a forensic examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing to the driver of the car involved in this crash to come forward and are also asking witnesses to contact them.

File image: RollingNews