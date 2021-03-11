Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

A Pedestrian Has Been Killed In A Hit & Run In Co. Mayo.

: 11/03/2021 - 22:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_garda_station_lamp_standard_3_via_rollingnews.jpg

A man's been knocked down and killed in a hit and run in County Mayo.

The pedestrian in his 40s was hit by a car in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar just before midnight yesterday.

He was treated at the scene before being brought to Mayo University Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

A post mortem has been completed and a forensic examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing to the driver of the car involved in this crash to come forward and are also asking witnesses to contact them.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!