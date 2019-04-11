Policing Authority Report Raises Concerns About Ability Of An Garda Siochana To Change

The Policing Authority has expressed concern over the ability of An Garda Síochána to change.

In it's final report in a series aimed at modernising the force, the authority has questioned the desire from within to bring about reform.

In its final report, the Policing Authority looked at the progress the force has made in implementing the recommendations of the Garda Inspectorate's Report 'Changing Policing in Ireland 2015'

It found that not enough attention is being given to key areas that would help change take place at a fast rate.

They include Human Resources, Communications Technology, Accommodation, Training and Finance.

It's called for these to be the main focus of any attempts to change in future.

The Authority noted that there is still no settled view as to what the expanded Garda force will look like, how it will be recruited, trained, and how it can best serve the community.

Issues around planning and governance have also been highlighted.

It also found that a willingness to change hasn't 'landed' among Gardai at the front line, with a cultural audit finding many to be skeptical of current modernisation policies.

