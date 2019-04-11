There's Been A 7% Increase In The No. Of Women On Boards In Ireland.

The number of women on boards of Irish companies has increased by 7% since 2017.

The research from EY says the average composition of Irish boards is now 31% female and 69% male.

The research also found that in spite of progress made in gender representation on boards, just 35% of respondents say their organisation has taken appropriate measures to address the causes of any gender pay gap.

Olivia McEvoy, Director of Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Service at EY Ireland said while the progress made is encouraging, the lived experience for women in the work place can be a different matter:



