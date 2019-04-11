The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Parkinson's Association Holding A Funding Protest Outside Leinster House Today.

: 04/11/2019 - 10:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dail_leinster_house_2.jpg

The HSE provides only five nurse specialists for 12,000 patients with Parkinson's Disease across Ireland.

That's according to the Parkinson's Association which is holding a protest outside Leinster House later this morning.

The Parkinson's Association says unlike other charities that provide services for patients with neurological illnesses, it doesn't receive any government funding.

Spokesperson Mary Butler says with increased funding, the lives of those living with Parkinson's can be greatly improved:
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!