Parkinson's Association Holding A Funding Protest Outside Leinster House Today.

The HSE provides only five nurse specialists for 12,000 patients with Parkinson's Disease across Ireland.

That's according to the Parkinson's Association which is holding a protest outside Leinster House later this morning.

The Parkinson's Association says unlike other charities that provide services for patients with neurological illnesses, it doesn't receive any government funding.

Spokesperson Mary Butler says with increased funding, the lives of those living with Parkinson's can be greatly improved:

